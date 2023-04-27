FAMU unveils name of new student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU unveiled the name of their new student housing property Wednesday morning. Rattler Point will house more than 230 upper level students.

The university purchased the properties with 125 million dollars in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding.

Karen Epps, Director of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Unit with the Department of Education says, the new apartments will be useful.

"It will afford more students the opportunity to want to attend FAMU, as well as live on quote unquote on campus off campus, especially due to the housing shortage," said Epps.

The off campus apartments will be available to students starting this coming fall.