FAMU to relocate COVID-19 testing site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In preparation for Florida A&M's football season, the university has announced it will be moving its COVID-19 testing site from Bragg Memorial Stadium to a location on Wahnish Way.

The site will be closed over the weekend for the move and will reopen at the new location, 2507 Wahnish Way, 8 a.m. Monday, August 30.

This new location is located across from the FAMU Police Department and just north of the FAMU Developmental Research School campus.

There will be signs on the street and a designated entry and exit for testing. Mobile units and tents will be in place in time for the opening, said Tanya Tatum, director of Student Health Services.

According to the university, the site first opened on April 25, 2020 and had performed 44`1,758 tests since that date. On Thursday, the staff performed 2,109 rapid tests, of which 9.82 percent were positive, officials stated.

Tests are free and no physician referral is required.