FAMU to host President's Holiday Toy Drive Friday

Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 03, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Friday, Dec. 3, community members are invited to participate in the FAMU President's Holiday Toy Drive.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages will be accepted at the FAMU President's House, located at 1810 S. Adams St.

