FAMU to host President's Holiday Toy Drive Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Friday, Dec. 3, community members are invited to participate in the FAMU President's Holiday Toy Drive.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages will be accepted at the FAMU President's House, located at 1810 S. Adams St.
Today is the day! Meet us at the President's House as we celebrate the holiday session while donating new and unwrapped gifts for children of all ages! See you there! pic.twitter.com/Q7cQbcYkhJ— Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) December 3, 2021