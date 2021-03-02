FAMU to host in-person ceremonies for 2021 spring graduates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Tuesday that it will host six, in-person ceremonies for its spring 2021 graduating class.

The university said the series of six ceremonies will begin on Friday, April 23 and run through Sunday, April 25, 2021.

"Our students, parents, faculty, and staff are top priority, and the University will continue to adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Board of Governors guidelines to ensure the health and safety of everyone," university officials wrote in a press release sent Tuesday. "We look forward to celebrating this significant milestone with all of our spring 2021 graduates.

Officials said a more detailed schedule for each college and school is forthcoming and will be posted on the Commencement website at www.famu.edu/commencement.

The upcoming ceremonies will celebrate only spring 2021 graduates, though FAMU plans to host an in-person ceremony for 2020 graduates this summer.

Dates and details will be announced at a later date.