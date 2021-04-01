FAMU to hold virtual town hall to discuss return to work schedule for fall semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson will host a return to work virtual town hall on April 5 at 3 p.m. to discuss plans for the fall semester.

FAMU faculty and staff have been splitting time between remote and campus work for the past year, and a full return to in-person classes is planned for the Fall 2021 semester.

As the 2021-2022 academic year approaches, the University is moving forward with plans to expand the on-campus density of employees when the current telecommuting agreements end on April 23, Robinson said.

In an effort to balance the University’s academic and operational needs with the needs of employees, alternate work schedules and the use of telecommuting agreements will remain available along with the temporary expansion of accommodations, according to a press release.

FAMU asks that anyone who has questions please submit them at townhall@famu.edu.