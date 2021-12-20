FAMU testing site sees increase in testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M COVID-19 testing site says that they are seeing an increase in people getting tested before the holidays.

The site is seeing around 500 tests per day as opposed to the normal 350 tests they've been giving per day.

Tanya Tatum, Director of Student Health Services at FAMU says Christmas may have be a big reason for the increase number of tests with people trying to stay safe before gatherings this weekend.

"I think that's part of it, that's a big part of it. A lot of people are making plans to be with family and friends and they are testing, making sure that they don't bring anything home and that they can keep everybody safe and I really applaud that, said Tatum. "That's great."

Tatum also says the site has also been giving out around 100 vaccines per day.