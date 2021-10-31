FAMU tailgaters return for homecoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kristy Goldwire and 20 other friends and family members of the Goldwire crew came to Tallahassee from Gainesville Florida to celebrate Florida A&M University's homecoming.

"This university produces so many African Americans with bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, Ph.D.'s. What more could you celebrate," said Goldwire.

The 2003 and 2004 FAMU graduate is one of the over 17,000 fans that come to Tallahassee every year for the football season.

With COVID-19 shutting down the Rattlers football season last year-- fans like KD Morley and his college buddies came to Tallahassee to make up for lost time.

"Back at homecoming after being off, this is priceless," said Morley. "Family, friends, new family, new friends, you can't beat this."

While hot dogs sizzled on grills across the tailgating area at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Antonio Clements waited to get into the highly anticipated game with his friends and family. This year was special for hisfamily, wanting to instill the same FAMU pride he has in his school to his kids.

"That FAMU pride started off with just giving an individual an opportunity to do more of what they couldn't do," said Clements. "It's instituting a certain level of achievement, but belonging to a family like FAMULY, you can't match it anywhere else."

For the FAMU fans who came from either miles away or just down the street, homecoming isn't about the football, food or tailgating, it's about coming home.

"To our children, to our family members who didn't have this same opportunity, it just means the world to us," said Goldwire.