FAMU summer band camp has largest class ever

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Six hundred campers are learning what it means to become a real musician.

FAMU summer band camp has been in the works for 28 years creating memories and teaching students the skills needed to become one with the music.

For recent high school graduates like Jada Bostic, this is her fifth and final year.

"Its just fun to see how over the time things like these grow and seeing new faces and then seeing the people that went to the camp now in the band its really fun to see I just love the experience," said Bostic.

Bostic is from Atlanta and she'll be attending FAMU this fall.

She said she can't wait to be a part of the Marching 100 and this camp made it happen.

"It creates a mindset of discipline, it gives you a lot of skills and it just sets you up for opportunities in the long run," said Bostic.

Band Director Dr. Shelby Chipman told ABC 27 these campers are getting an experience to learn the real meaning of becoming a musician.

"When you get the spirit and you win that heart over you can get a whole lot out of anybody and certainly in the field of music we pride ourselves in being able to touch the human spirit and so that's something that we try and do and educate the students on all the others things that will be important to be outstanding leader," Chipman said.

Chipman said watching his campers grow is the most rewarding feeling.

Saxophone counselor Carlos Nelson said he remembers when he was a camper and this band camp drove him to FAMU.

Nelson said he's happy to set an example of what being a marching 100 leader looks like.

The camp will wrap up Saturday, July 16 and the campers will get an opportunity to perform for their family and friends.