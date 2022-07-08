FAMU students celebrate Kentanji Brown-Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the first time ever a black woman is sworn into the Supreme Court. Her name is Ketanji Brown-Jackson. FAMU students say this lets them know anything is possible.

FAMU students believe the judge is the right person for the job. This moment in history is inspiring the next generation of lawyers and judges.

Ankevia Taylor, a current FAMU law student, says she chose law as a career to help defend those who have no one to defend them.

"It makes me feel super excited just for the Supreme Court to have a bit more representation that looks like the people in which they governor. So, for me this is more than celebration or achievement for the black community but an achievement for all of America," Taylor said.

Taylor says that Brown-Jackson's ceremony reminded her to remain humble and accomplish great things.

"So for me even when I look at just the comparison of the requirements and qualifications of current and past supreme court justices, she sets the bar," said Ankevia Taylor, FAMU College of Law Student.

Taylor says it was empowering seeing another black woman accomplish something so great.

Phylicia Wright is about to wrap up her undergrad before heading to Law school.

She says her interest peaked at wanting to study law following civil under unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Seeing Ketanji Brown-Jackson's nomination back in February, Wright took that as a sign that it was time to take this journey into law school.

"It makes everything seem possible, honestly, and that's the best way I can put it. You see a black woman, not only is she a black woman but she's a dark skin black woman with locs and that's just inspiring," Wright said.

FAMU students feel that Brown-Jackson representation is important because it reflects the people the Supreme Court governs.