FAMU students 'Call the Shots' on vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — About 20 students gathered outside the AL Lawson Center Thursday to lead by example in their "Call the Shot" Campaign.

With the Call the Shot campaign goal of getting as many students as possible vaccinated, some students took their COVID-19 shot on the spot. Others, like Jana Crawford, stood by to help with vaccine hesitancy.

"That is definitely the number one thing. A lot of people do have a fear," said Crawford. "I would say it's very important to ask people who have gotten vaccinated, or do any type of research so you can understand like which shot will work better for you."

Student Government Association President Xavier McClinton said he hopes to see their efforts extend beyond campus and into the community.

"FAMU is so ingrained into the Tallahassee community," says McClinton, "that once we send a message around vaccination, and being in unity, and having that unity, and getting back, and showing why this is so important, I think the Tallahassee community seems to follow right behind our footsteps."

FAMU's current positivity rate is 1.35 percent, and the numbers have been steadily decreasing since January. University President Larry Robinson said he's pleased with the students' leadership as FAMU looks toward a full return to campus in the fall.

"Of course we will take into consideration all applicable guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and others, but we want to really encourage people to get vaccinated now so they'll be amongst those who have some added protection against this virus," said Robinson.

We reached out to learn how many students have been vaccinated so far, however the Al Lawson site does not track student numbers independently.