FAMU student starts relief fund to help people of the Bahamas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Natives of the Bahamas are continuing to receive much needed assistance after Hurricane Dorian, including from the Florida A&M University Rattlers.

After Hurricane Dorian devastated the people in the Bahamas, students at FAMU are taking action to help those in desperate need.

The FAMU Police Department is currently accepting donations to the Bahamas from students, and the Tallahassee community.

Donervin Bastian, a senior at FAMU, grew up in Freeport, Bahamas. He started the relief fund at his school to give back to his home country.

"Well I'm just hoping to see my island and see the economy of my island get back to where it was before the storm because in some way it will effect me and everyone from my island whether you're there or you're not," said Bastian.

The FAMU Police Department is continuing to accept donations. Their office is located at 2400 Wahnish Way.

