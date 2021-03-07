FAMU student hurt after shooting near Potbelly's

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida A&M University student is hurt following a shooting that happened near Potbelly's bar early Sunday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department said that the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of College Avenue.

The victim, a current FAMU student, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest, according to an FSU Alert.

The 21-year-old student was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare early Sunday for his injuries, FAMU said in a statement.

"The FAMU community is praying for the student's speedy recovery," FAMU wrote.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was a result of a fight that happened as a crowd was clearing from an event nearby, TPD said.

The FSU Alert sent at 4:30 a.m. confirmed the location of the fight as Potbelly's bar.

TPD said there is no ongoing threat at this time, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak to an officer on the scene, to please call (850) 891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.