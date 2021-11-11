FAMU student creates nonprofit to help students be college, career ready

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida A&M University student has started a nonprofit to help other students be successful in college and their future careers.

“Igniting Scholars” is dedicated to preparing both high school and college students to be successful in their professional and academic endeavors.

Third-year political science major Makira Burns started it in February.

She said the program helps with resume building, interview preparation and career readiness planning.

Burns started the program because she saw the impact her advice had on getting people she knew scholarships for college.

"It didn't seem that big of a deal me giving someone advice, but after I was able to help my friend, she went to the high school I went to and now she goes here, She told me she was able to get over 12,000 dollars," Burns said. "I was like wow I can really expand this and help a lot of students."

She said she's helped 20 students at FAMU, but plans to partner up with one of her friends to go into local high schools to work with students one on one.