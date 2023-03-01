FAMU SSF hosts candlelight vigil for former student Alex Boyd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Alex Boyd was a sophomore studying architecture at Florida A&M University. He was also a member of the Southern Scholarship Foundation. A program at FAMU that offers free housing to high achieving students. Boyd had been a member for the past 2 years. On February 25, Boyd took a trip to Miramar beach with some friends where he drowned. The Southern Scholarship Foundation is honoring Boyd with a candlelight vigil.

CEO and President of the Southern Scholarship Foundation, Shaun Woodin, shared how losing Boyd has inspired him to be a better educator.

"His passing just has reinvigorated me to really keep doing what I'm doing and really helping the students in our program, really caring in his honor. Focusing on my work, I've been working with students for 20 years and this is the worst thing that could possibly happen," said Woodin.

Woodlin said the community support has been comforting during this difficult time.

To donate to the Alexander Boyd's Memorial Fund head on over to the Southern Scholarship Foundation website.