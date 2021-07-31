FAMU spends over $16M to pay off student outstanding balances in 2020-2021 school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson announced Saturday that the university spent more than $16 million to cover fees, tuition and unpaid student account balances during the 2020-2021 school year.

“Over the last year and a half, the University provided over $16 million in student support and debt relief as a result of the federal Cares Act,” Robinson said in remarks during the first of four in-person commencement ceremonies for 2020 graduates Saturday morning.

Robinson’s remarks came as other Historically Black Colleges and Universities, such as Clark-Atlanta, are announcing the erasure of students’ unpaid balances.

FAMU Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson, Jr., said the money went toward paying off students’ outstanding tuition and fee balances during the 2020-2021 school year.

“Clearing student account balances from the previous school year was a way of practicing our motto of “Excellence with Caring” by supporting students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hudson said. “It keeps them from having to get loans to pay off their unpaid balance. It’s been a tough year for our students and their families.”