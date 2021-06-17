FAMU receives $5M Google grant to increase STEM diversity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is one of 10 institutions to receive a $5 million donation from Google, to help create roadways and opportunities to increase diversity in the STEM industry.

“Google's $50M investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities shows a firm commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and an appreciation of the value HBCUs bring with regards to the talent and ingenuity of our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said FAMUPresident Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “FAMU is proud to be a part of this historic partnership with Google and fellow HBCUs which will help produce the next generation of leaders and innovators in information technology and computer science.”

FAMU said the one-time unrestricted financial grant will provide the HBCU with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development.

Over the last three years, President Robinson, along with other HBCU presidents, held ongoing discussions with senior leadership at Google about internships and other opportunities for HBCU graduates and students.

Google's chief diversity officer, Melonie Parker, said the grant reflects the company’s commitment to diversity, especially in the tech industry.

“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant. These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries,” Parker said. “This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

This investment builds on Google's Pathways to Tech initiative, announced earlier this year, designed to build equity for HBCU computing education, help job seekers find tech roles, and ensure that Black employees have growth opportunities and feel included at work.

The 10 HBCUs receiving funds include: