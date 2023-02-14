FAMU purchases new 116 unit apartment complex to help fix student housing crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU VP of Student Affairs William Hudson Jr. says the university's goal is to acquire enough housing for 45% of their student population equaling 4600 beds. The plan, though not concrete yet, will take some time to complete.

"Now we'll be looking at other opportunities to increase housing on campus through new construction as well," said William Hudson Jr., FAMU VP of Student Affairs.

It was just in October the Board of Trustees approved 14 million dollars to purchase additional housing. Since then, FAMU has bought two new complexes, the first being Twelve-Twenty Brooklyn Yard with 118 beds and now Citivue with 116 bringing their total bed count to 2684.

Back in July, FAMU received major backlash due to the lack of available on-campus housing despite its large admissions rate.

Leaving hundreds of students left to find other places to live off-campus.

With two major universities, this can be a challenge when it's time for students to find a place to live. Students like Senior Kaylin Dalouis didn't find out she didn't have a dorm until 2 days before classes started in the Fall and was placed on housing waitlist.

"At the last minute I had to find housing off campus," said Dalouis.

Dalouis eventually found housing with a friend at a nearby apartment complex though FAMU Senior Acque Warner feels moving off campus can create a whole new set of problems.

"All the units around here are usually higher because we're right next to railroad square. If you go further, it is cheaper than staying on campus but due to that your 15-20 minutes away," said Warner.

As for now, FAMU is feels though they have made a step in the right direction that still have a long way to go.

"We'll be looking to try to work with our board as well as with our master plan and the community on building more housing and residence halls," said Hudson.

