FAMU purchases additional housing units for $12.6 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “We are acquiring this property behind us to as another opportunity to better serve our at Florida A&M University,” said Florida A&M President Larry Robinson.

A push to get more student housing is gaining steam. Florida A&M University has sealed the deal purchasing Brooklyn Yard Apartments on Conklin Street in Tallahassee.

The Board of Trustees approved 14 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Education to purchase additional housing. Although no final word on the final purchase mount, Robinson said it will help students in the long run.

"Acquiring this property will help us accommodate those students in an environment that’s more conducive to their success,” said Robinson.

The property has about 118 units. About 75% of the tenants are current FAMU students. A first of it’s kind for the university, owning the property outright.

“It’ll just be an opportunity for us to put our arms on those students and others who will be joining the family as well," said Robinson.

An increase in enrollment has led to the lack of housing options on FAMU’s campus. They have been dealing with a number of housing setbacks. More recently nearly 300 students were displaced due to pest control issues and were moved to hotels.

Freshman Vondarius Faulkner was one of many students who had to move at a minute’s notice. Faulkner says the most difficult part was having to undergoing the experience alone since his family lived 8 hours away.

“They couldn’t really help. I had to grow up. I can’t rely on them all the time. My whole plan was to just make sure they were aware I was fine,” said Faulkner.

When it comes to having the housing issue resolved Dr. Robinson said the Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse complex make up 1.3 acres and will be used for housing, retail, or other activities.

“This is one piece of the puzzle as I said we have a lot more work to do,” said Robinson.

