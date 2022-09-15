FAMU provides athletic and housing updates to Florida Board of Governors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tuesday, Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson presented an athletics and housing update to the Florida Board of Governors.

The presentation included pathways for both athletics excellence and housing excellence.

Earlier this month, Robinson spoke with the Board of Trustees where he provided short and longterm plans to address several issues that came to light.

The board stated that they would be demanding a "heightened level of accountability" regarding these issues.

In Robinson's presentation Tuesday, the pathway presented showcased what has been accomplished, what is currently in progress and future plans.

One item mentioned on the pathway to athletics excellence was "recruiting and hiring additional athletics compliance and academic support staff including advisors and tutors."

This comes after 89 players from the FAMU football team sent a letter to Robinson detailing several issues they had with the "student athlete experience at FAMU."

The letter highlighted issues with academic support and compliance.

The pathway to housing excellence referenced recent issues at Palmetto Phase III and Polkinghorne Village West. The students at Palmetto faced a pest issue while Polkinghorne students were displaced due to a fire incident.

Both issues have since been handles and students have returned to the living facilities.

Tuesday's presentation stated that current in-progress efforts include responding to any additional reports of pests, responding to property claims loss, and routine pest inspections.

