FAMU President Larry Robinson to help tackle Gulf Coast environmental problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson is taking his leadership skills to a big role.

Robinson was appointed to a committee that serves the Gulf Research Program (GRP). The organization came into existence following a criminal settlement with companies involved with the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

GRP uses its funding to help communities better understand and mitigate disasters through studies, science and education.

"So much of our revenue, economic, and lifestyle has something to do with our coast or marine system," says Robinson.

According to Robinson, GRP has already paid dividends here in the Big Bend by rolling out an undergraduate research program at Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

"So that's gonna have some sort of immediate impact to train the next generation scientists and engineers"

The US Secretary of Commerce also just invited Dr. Robinson to serve as a Sea Grant Advisory board member. The board advises the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration on priorities such as conservation of ocean and Great Lakes resources.