FAMU president encourages COVID-19 precautions for 2021-22 academic school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University president plans to welcome the full student and staff roster for the 2021-22 academic year, while strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations and precautions.

The State University System of Florida announced May 5 that all 12 public universities expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations.

FAMU president Larry Robinson issued the following statement:

"Florida A&M University looks forward to welcoming everyone back to our campuses for a successful 2021-2022 academic year. We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated at our COVID-19 vaccination site located at our Al Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium, or wherever available, as part of our effort to protect and minimize the number of COVID-19 cases on campus and in our communities. Beginning summer semester, FAMU recommends that face coverings be used indoors. As part of the State University System of Florida, FAMU joins all 12 public universities in anticipation of a return to pre-COVID-19 classroom capacity and operations for the upcoming academic year."

