FAMU prepares for uptick in vaccination demand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Now that the FDA has granted full approval for Pfizer, FAMU's Tanya Tatum said they're preparing now to get more shots in arms.

"People can't say it's experimental anymore," Tatum said, "and I think it provides some reassurance to individuals that this is legitimate."

Tallahassee's Tanya Milliner said she got the vaccine shortly after it became available, but that she would have been more comfortable taking it then had it been FDA approved.

"I think it makes a huge difference," said Milliner. "I think a lot of us were concerned, like, you know, was this vaccine too fast, were there proper trials done ... and so those are legitimate concerns."

She says she hopes some of those concerns have subsided.

"I think there's definitely the possibility of there being an upswing in the people who were against the vaccine getting vaccinated," added Milliner.

Tatum says FAMU's site hasn't yet seen a sharp increase in vaccination numbers, still averaging around 100 a day. But she's placing orders to make sure they're stocked with upwards of 1,200 Pfizer shots as more people and businesses gain confidence in vaccine safety.

"We're anticipating more county employees to come and get vaccinated because they have a requirement to be vaccinated before October," Tatum explained.

And it's not just county employees they're preparing for.

"If you have been reluctant before, please reconsider," Tatum said. "We know that the vaccine, while it doesn't necessarily keep you from getting COVID, it certainly is a huge factor in keeping people from being hospitalized and dying.

You can get your shot at FAMU's new vaccination location on Ardelia Court Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.