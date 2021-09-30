Watch
FAMU personally delivers acceptance letters to local high school seniors Friday

(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 12:37:50-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some lucky local high schoolers will have Florida A&M University acceptance letters hand-delivered to them at school on Friday, October 1.

The unprecedented move will take place at Leon High School, Godby High School and Florida State University School beginning at 1 p.m.

Presenting the acceptance letters, FAMU will be accompanied by Dr. William Hudson Jr., VP of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, Hugh Durham, Director of Admission, Mr. & Ms. FAMU, members of the Admissions Office, current FAMU students, & FAMU Cheerleaders.

The FAMU Office of Admissions will release all first round of admissions decisions on Friday.

