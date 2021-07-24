FAMU partners with Norvartis to increase health equity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University will now benefit from a 10-year partnership with international pharmaceutical company Novartis.

The union will work towards eliminating the disparities affecting minority groups in U.S. healthcare, especially as pertains to clinical trials.

Along with 25 other colleges and universities, FAMU will receive a portion of $20 million dollars to aid with education and research.

That breaks down to three-year scholarships of up to $10,000 a year for up to 360 students.

"We certainly have more than enough students who will be in line to participate in this opportunity, but that additional $10,000 can make a tremendous difference with a student who is trying to get to FAMU or a student that's already here," said FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson.

Novartis will also mentor a total of 400 students over the course of the next three years.

They'll distribute funding for the program through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.