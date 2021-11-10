FAMU partners with Estee Lauder to boost diversity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new partnership is showcasing both the beauty and business smarts that come from our local HBCU.

Florida A&M University is now partnered with Estee Lauder Companies to help them create a more diverse workforce.

Over the course of the next five years, ELC will provide more than 40 merit scholarships to students in the university's School of Business and Industry.

Vice President of University Advancement Shawnta Friday-Stroud said it's a venture already being well received by both parties.

"What the Estee Lauder team was able to see during their multiple visits here for the last few months is that we're not just talking about what our students can do, but they were actually here and they got to see first hand what our students can do. And right now, they are almost overwhelmed with the applications that they received."

Additionally, ELC will offer FAMU students exclusive internship and employment opportunities, as well as in-kind contributions of cosmetic products.