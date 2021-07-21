FAMU offers $1M in prizes to encourage students, employees to get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University has launched a campaign offering up to $1 million in prize drawings to encourage students and employees to get vaccinated.

The push for vaccinations is to "safeguard the full return of in-person instruction and activities this fall," according to FAMU.

Any employee or student who gets one of the three available vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer, beginning July 19 becomes eligible to be entered into a drawing to win one of several prizes: $100 (Johnson & Johnson); $100 first dose of Pfizer or Moderna series; $100 second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series; $50 gift card; laptop; and iPad.

The University plans to give out $1 million in prizes through the end of December, said Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer Rica Calhoun. During July, August and September, drawings will be held weekly, she said. “Their best chance to win is now.”

To participate, online, students and employees can enter their information through the drawing portal by clicking here. At the Al Lawson Jr. Gymnasium & Multipurpose Center vaccination site, they can register using the QR code in the FAMU Mobile App or swipe their Rattler card. The Student Health Services will conduct the drawings. The first drawing will be held starting the week of July 26.

For more information on the giveaways, email rica.calhoun@famu.edu.

FAMU hosts free COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites on campus. Both are open to the public Monday through Saturday.