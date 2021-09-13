FAMU nation’s highest-ranked HBCU by U.S. News & World Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is one of the highest-ranked public Historically Black College or University for the third consecutive year.

The University moved up 13 places to reach 104th in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Ranking of Top National Public Universities. FAMU was ranked 117th in the 2021 ranking of National Public Universities.

“Moving up 13 places is a testament to our focus on student success and the dedication of our faculty, staff and students to the tenets of our strategic plan, FAMU Rising,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “Our intentionality and teamwork allow us to focus acutely on opportunities and more effectively address challenges.”

FAMU is ranked seventh among HBCUs, behind private institutions Spelman College, Howard University, Xavier University, Hampton University, Morehouse College and Tuskegee University.

FAMU also ranked 13th on the Social Mobility Index, a testament to the University’s ability to transform the economic trajectory of its alumni and their families.

“I am especially excited by our rise in the Social Mobility Index ranking because it reflects our 133-year commitment to transforming the lives of students regardless of their socioeconomic status or whether they are among the first in their family to attend college or are from a long line of Rattlers,” Robinson said. “At FAMU, our faculty and staff recognize the promise in every student and understand society's need for the contributions of our graduates.”

According to the University, under the five-year strategic plan from 2017-2022, FAMU focused on student success outcomes, most notably in improved retention and six-year graduation rates, faculty research, top-class infrastructure, customer service excellence and other key areas.

Over the past year, breaking into the top 100 National Public Universities or “Marching to the Top 100” was a priority for FAMU. It was the theme of a faculty and staff retreat this summer when President Robinson and other administrators stressed the need to improve since competing schools were not standing still.