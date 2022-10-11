FAMU names Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as new Vice President and Director of Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tiffani-Dawn Sykes has joined Florida A&M as the HBCU's new Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

FAMU President Larry Robinson said the university is happy to welcome Sykes into the "FAMUly".

"Her credentials are impeccable and her demonstrated commitment to excellence are what we need to move our program forward,” said Robinson.

According to FAMU's press release, Sykes began her career as the Sports Information Director and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) during her four years at Saint Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Virginia back in 2002. She also worked as the Sports Information Director and SWA at Virginia Union University and served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance at Grambling State University.

The 2001 Virginia State graduate stated she is honored to have been chosen to lead one of the nation's most historic athletic programs.

"I look forward to working with all of the Rattlers in continuing the outstanding legacy that resides on the Highest of Seven Hills," said Sykes.

Sykes will be introduced to the FAMU community on Oct.12 in the Lee Hall Auditorium at 10 a.m.