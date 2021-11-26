FAMU Mourns the Loss of Former President Dr. Walter L. Smith

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University mourns the loss of Dr. Walter L. Smith, the University’s seventh president and president emeritus. Dr. Smith died in Tampa on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was 86.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., issued the following statement on hearing the news.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing today of Florida A&M University’s seventh President and President Emeritus Walter L. Smith, Ph.D. Dr. Smith left an indelible mark as the University’s leader from 1977 to 1985, developing new academic programs and steering FAMU in the right direction,” said Robinson, FAMU’s 12th President. “We’re thankful for his leadership and celebrate his legacy and join the Smith family, friends and Rattlers around the world in celebrating a life dedicated to service and one well lived.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

