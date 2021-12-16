FAMU mourns loss of baseball pitcher Dalton Harrell

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University community is mourning after a member of the Rattlers' baseball team was accidentally shot and later died on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Dalton Harrell was found unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the chest area in the parking lot of the Bainbridge Country Club on Wednesday.

CPR was performed to try to save Harrell's life by EMS workers, but Harrell eventually succumbed to his wound and passed away.

After an investigation by Bainbridge Public Safety and the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, the incident was determined to be accidental and no arrests were made.

Harrell was a pitcher for the Rattlers baseball team and was in his junior year pursuing a degree in Health Science.

"It's a very sad day for FAMU baseball and our coaches and players," said head coach Jeremy Shouppe. "Dalton will be missed sorely. He was a great young man, a great baseball player, a great son to his parents, and a great all-around person. He was going to be impactful for our team this year on the mound, and more importantly, he impacted a lot of guys in a short time at FAMU."

Dalton transferred to the Rattlers from Andrew College after making 17 career starts on the mound and 33 appearances. He was set to make his Division I appearance this spring.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the Harrell family," said vice president and director of athletics Kortne Gosha. "We are asking that all of Rattler Nation please keep the family and the baseball student-athletes in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The funeral service for Harrell will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at Southwest Baptist Church in Bainbridge.

