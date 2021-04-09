FAMU Lawson site begins administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University’s Al Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccine site will begin offering 100 doses daily of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine on Saturday, April 10.

All adults age 18 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine and distribution will be first-come, first-serve for at least five days. During this period, the site will continue to administer the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days each week. Those visiting the site are asked to bring an ID to verify their date of birth.

As part of FAMUs campaign to stem the spread of COVID-19, the University urges all students, faculty and staff to take advantage of the free site.

As of Thursday, more than 5,000 shots have been administered at the 1800 Wahnish Way location.

“We are fortunate to have a free vaccination site; not everyone has that,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D in a released statement. “It’s going to take all of us working together to end this pandemic.”

Employees and students are also being asked to complete the COVID-19 self-assessment on the FAMU app before arriving on campus or attending class daily and to adhere to the relevant testing schedule. They are also asked to use the temperature-check kiosks located in buildings around the campus and follow mask-wearing and other safety protocols. A free state-operated testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium has administered more than 306,000 tests since it first opened on April 25, 2020.