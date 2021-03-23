FAMU Lawson Center expands hours, residents 50+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccination site extends its hours of operations as the state widens the list of those eligible to receive vaccines.

Beginning Tuesday, the 1800 Wahnish Way location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Staff is now allowed to vaccinate all Floridians 50 and over.

The expanded eligibility follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order adding the lower age restriction to get the COVID-19 vaccine. During the current vaccine administration phase, long-term care facility residents and staff, health care personnel with direct patient contact, and K-12 employees, firefighters and law enforcement officers age 50 and over are eligible for the vaccine.

Established by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and with technical support from CDR Maguire Health & Medical on February 25, the site dispenses the Moderna vaccine.

Those visiting the free vaccination site are asked to bring an ID to verify their date of birth and place of employment. The site was opened as the state sought to ramp up vaccine operations and combat growing vaccine hesitancy and skepticism among African Americans and other communities of color.

Those seeking to be vaccinated can register online at https://commvax.patientportalfl.com; however, online pre-registration is not required.

