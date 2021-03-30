FAMU Lawson Center expands COVID vaccine eligibility; will be open Easter Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccination site is now offering vaccines to residents age 40 and older. Beginning April 5, all adults 18 and over will be eligible for the vaccine.

The vaccine site at the Al Lawson Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week and will be open on Easter Sunday.

The expanded eligibility follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order lowering the age restriction eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Established by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and with technical support from CDR Maguire Health & Medical on February 25, the site dispenses the Moderna vaccine.

Those visiting the free vaccination site are asked to bring an ID to verify their date of birth and place of employment.

The site was opened as the state sought to ramp up vaccine operations and combat growing vaccine hesitancy and skepticism among African Americans and other communities of color.

Those seeking to be vaccinated can register online by clicking here; however, online pre-registration is not required.