FAMU Journalism students display Black History posters in competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University and The Black History Alliance have announced the winners of their inaugural Poster Design Contest.

The theme is "Restoring the African American Oral Tradition." Artists are sharing the legacies of black people from North Florida and South Georgia with others around the world. University president Dr. Larry Robinson says this is important every day of the year.

"From our perspective, black history occurs every day. It's not limited to February," Robinson said. "These students' graphic design work puts another focus on that for others to see through their eyes and their minds what black history means to them. I'm really impressed."

Briana Grant, Alexis Johnson, and Elijah Rutland are the winners. They take home their share of $1,000.

You can see work from all of the student participants in COVID safe tours at Union Bank starting at noon Friday.