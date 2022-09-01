FAMU HOUSING MOVE-IN DATE GETS POSTPONED

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “When you’re on social media you can make a lot of noise with that. Especially because it’s like everybody will be seeing it. It could even possibly reach Beyonce. You can make a lot of noise being on social media. I definitely think it’s an effective way,” says Nariyah Brewer.

428 FAMU students were supposed to move back to on-campus housing unit, Phase III dorm but instead were postponed for move in until Friday.

FAMU freshman Nariyah Brewer believes taking the housing issue to social media can be beneficial to help move things along. Although she has not experienced housing issues she feels for her fellow Rattlers and wish they were having the same experience she is.

“I hear about the housing, like the hotels that they’re putting the students in, some of the students don’t really like the hotels. So, I really think FAMU should be doing everything they can possible for the students,” says Brewer.

One suggestion that Brewer thought could help was reimbursing students for their housing inconvenience.

Housing Director Dr. Jennifer Wilder tells me the move in date was pushed back in order to ensure the units were in perfect conditions for students.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience. I know this has not been— this has been a very frustrating and challenging situation for everyone. We are doing the best we can and we look forward to them returning to phase III,” says Wilder.

Students are expected to be able to move back into their dorms by 1pm Friday.