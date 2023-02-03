FAMU hosts robotics tournament Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local students are showing off their STEM skills this weekend. On Saturday February 4, FAMU is hosting the 7th annual Tallahassee Regional VEX Robotics tournament.

There will be more than 40 teams from across Florida and South Georgia. Two competitions will go on at the same time:

VEX IQ will have third through seventh graders competing

VEX VRC will have competitors in 8th through 12th grade

ABC 27 spoke with Yolanda Foxx-Palmer, the STREAM Robotics Program coordinator for the FAMU Developmental Research School. She says kids who get involved in robotics can use those skills outside of competitions.

"STEM skills are transferrable skills, they transfer into math, engineering, any area that they would like to go in. They can do computer coding, they can do engineering, it's endless possibilities," said Foxx-Palmer.

If you're interested in checking out the tournament, it's happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Al Lawson Multi-Purpose Center on Wahnish Way. The winners will go to the state championships in Tampa.