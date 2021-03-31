FAMU hosts ribbon cutting for new Center for Access and Student Success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University leaders officially cut the ribbon on the Center for Access and Student Success on Wednesday.

Plans for the 87,000 square foot complex have been in the works since May of 2019. The University built the $41 million center within budget and with help from the Florida legislature.

President Larry Robinson said he’s certain it will be well worth the investment in students’ futures.

“Students for generations are going to be able to come to this building and avail themselves to the services in one place that, for years they had to go to various locations around the campus to get," said Robinson. "But at the same time, the quality of the facility and services here are at an all-time higher level as well."

With the CASS Center project complete, Robinson and local leaders are turning their attention to upcoming renovations at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial stadium.