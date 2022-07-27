FAMU hosts housing fair to help with lack of on-campus housing for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “We apologize to our families and all of our constituents. We know that this is very tough,” says William Hudson Jr.

Currently there are 765 students still without housing and Wednesday’s Housing Fair didn’t lead to as many solutions as officials hoped for.

Though FAMU officials tell ABC 27 that they still have a few more efforts they are putting together for students. Officials say they will continue to update the website to find local housing. They are also partnering with the community to find rooms, houses, or apartments available for rent and connecting them with students.

Director of Housing Jennifer Wilder says they have had some luck with their recent initiative. FAMU is offering upperclassman $2,000 per semester to cancel their housing for younger students.

“We have had 129-130 students to cancel. So that’s opened up some space for some first-year students,” says Jennifer Wilder.

Despite the housing issue at hand, Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson shares that on the plus side this has not affected FAMU’s enrollment numbers.

“Our enrollment is still trending upward. We’re ahead of where we were last year and so we’re happy with that,” says Hudson.

FAMU officials urge students and families to keep an eye out on their website to stay up to date with any changes.