FAMU hosts Black History Month virtual town hall with HBCU Presidents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University hosts a Black History Month Virtual Town Hall featuring President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., and three of his counterparts discussing the state of Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs).

The 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 22 event will include Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis, Ed.D., Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., and Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D.

During the hour-long event, the four HBCU presidents will discuss how their institutions navigated the pandemic, fundraising, challenges facing HBCUs and other issues.

“This forum about the state of HBCUs provides an opportunity for constructive dialogue as we seek common ground to address our challenges and consolidate our gains,” Robinson said. “The past two years have been transformational for all of us. We have weathered the storm, and I’m optimistic about what lies ahead.”

Artis was recently elected to the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges Commission on Colleges, with her term beginning in June of 2022. She was the first female president of Florida Memorial University in Miami.

President Hudson is a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and a JSU graduate. He obtained his juris doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He served as acting president of JSU before being named president on November 19, 2020.

Adams-Gaston began her tenure as the seventh president of Norfolk State University on June 24, 2019. Prior to joining Norfolk State University, she served as senior vice president at Ohio State University, becoming the first female African American vice president for Student Life.

To tune in, click the link below.

https://famu.zoom.us/j/92301325013?pwd=VzArczIrZkUxTEY0QmJBOW1tdDVIUT09