FAMU holds ribbon-cutting for Center for Access and Student Success Complex

Photo Michael Wilson/MGN
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently opened Center for Access and Student Success on Wednesday.

The complex is located at 1735 Wahnish Way. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

The complex houses a wide range of student services under one roof and is the centerpiece of the University’s student success initiatives.

Construction of the complex was funded by the state Legislature.

During the program, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson, Jr., and several members of the FAMU Board of Trustees are expected to give remarks. A number of legislators have also been invited. The ceremony will be held near the sculptured Rattler.

