FAMU, FSU, and UF students rally against House Bill 999

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “That’s the simple thing. This bill can’t be for students if it’s against students,” said FAMU senior Devan Vilfrard.

Vilfrard is one of many Florida College students who band together to make their voices heard.

College students from all over the state of Florida pulled together to rally and sit-in against House Bill 999. The bill was filed back in late February. If passed the bill will allow revisions to be made towards college curriculum, excluding the use of diverse, equity, and inclusion programs.

The bill's sponsor, Republic Representative Alex Andrade, when introducing the bill outlined the bill's purpose earlier this month.

"The state has a compelling interest to make sure students coming out of high school and also students going back to college are fulling informed about the course they can take to upskill and become better placed in the careers they so choose," said Andrade.

FAMU alumna Elona Jones feels differently, saying she thinks it's important to be informed on African American history and other historical events.

“Today I want more people to be informed about what actually is going on with Desantis and what all he wants done and how it’s unfair to black people and white people,” said Jones.

The Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried was in attendance and walked and chanted with students to show her support. Fried said she feels house bill 999 is a slippery slope for college’s curriculum.

“We’re dumbing down our college students. We’re dumbing down our population. That is not how we create a civil society,” said Fried.

This bill is even getting national attention. So much so the NAACP announced a travel advisory for black people against Florida.

“We thought that it was necessary to put out this advisory because we feel like we’re being targeted by legislation and we felt like we need to let not only the residents of Florida, but the country know,” said Mutaqee Akbar, NAACP President Tallahassee Branch.

