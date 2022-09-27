FAMU football game versus MVSU still scheduled for Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Athletic Department announces that Saturday's home game against Mississippi Valley State will be played as scheduled.

"We are closely monitoring the projections regarding hurricane Ian and will continue to communicate with local and state officials, as well as the administration at Mississippi Valley State University, and the Southwestern Athletic Conference," said Interim Athletic Director Michael Smith. "We are looking forward to hosting the Delta Devils at Bragg Memorial Stadium."

Given concerns about inclement weather, Smith said, "The safety and wellness of our student-athletes, staff, supporters, and fans remain our highest priority."

FAMU and Mississippi Valley State kickoff Saturday, October 1 at 6 p.m., in Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Florida A&M volleyball announces the upcoming match versus North Florida has been postponed due to weather.

"Both FAMU and UNF's Athletic Directors, Coach Wright (North Florida Head Coach), and I have decided to postpone this Wednesday's match in the best interest of our student-athletes," said Head Coach Gokhan Yilmaz. "We will look to find a date to play the match that fits both of our schedules."

The Rattlers will travel to play Alabama State (Oct. 2) and Alabama A&M (Oct. 3) as they look to extend their SWAC win streak to 14.

