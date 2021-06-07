FAMU faculty, staff to receive $2,000 one time lump-sum payment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees announced Monday it approved a plan to provide a $2,000 merit, one-time lump sum payment to faculty, administrators and staff.

“This is extremely important,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “I’ve seen the great work faculty, staff and students have done, not just this year but over the last several years.”

Qualifying employees include Education and General funded faculty, Administrative and Professional, University Support Personnel Service, and graduate assistant employees prorated by Full-Time Equivalency.

According to the press release, the one-time nonrecurring lump-sum payment for Education and General funded staff will come from the six percent holdback from the governor.

The amount held back was $7.3 million. The lump-sum payments will cost the University $3.225 million in E&G and non-E&G dollars.

The one-time nonrecurring lump sum payment will include merit criteria based on performance and hire date, according to the press release.