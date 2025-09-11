FAMU DRS football game cancelled due to threats at HBCUs

TALLAHASSEE, FL — FAMU DRS is canceling practice on Thursday and its Friday game due to threats across the country at multiple Historically Black Colleges. These threats came following the shooting death of Political Commentator Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

According to ABC News, at least six other historically Black colleges halted activities and issued alerts on Thursday. They include Virginia State University, Alabama State University, Clark Atlanta University in Georgia, Hampton University in Virginia, and Southern University in Louisiana.

FAMU released a statement Thursday afternoon saying in part,

Florida A&M University Police Department (FAMUPD) is aware of recent email threats reported across the higher education community. At this time, FAMU has not received any threats, and all campus operations remain normal.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

