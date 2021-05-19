FAMU DRS begins new graduation tradition after COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — COVID-19 created a new tradition for high school seniors graduating from FAMU DRS.

You can now see posters showing the faces of all 50 graduates decorating the fence surrounding the school as you drive down Orange Avenue. It started as a way to recognize graduates while large gatherings were banned during the pandemic.

"This year, we had a number of students ask us about," said FAMU DRS Superintendent Micheal Johnson. "I decided, well, although we are going to have an in person graduation, and how important it was to students and also our community. We've gotten a great response for it. So the hope is that this will be a tradition."

FAMU DRS will keep the posters on display through July, then they'll be gifted to each student.

The school will host an in-person graduation May 29th at 10am in their outdoor courtyard, allowing between 4 and 8 guests per grad.