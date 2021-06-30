FAMU donates furniture from shuttered residential complex to local nonprofits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced it is offering local nonprofits surplus furniture from the now-shuttered Paddy-Fote residential complex.

“The University has a long-standing and rich history of championing causes for underserved and underprivileged ministries, local schools, academic organizations, and other organizations and businesses in the community,” said Laverne Washington, the assistant comptroller for asset management and head of the Office of Property Records. “These items can enrich the lives of people in the community.”

FAMU said included in the nonprofits receiving furniture are Refuge House, Big Bend Homeless Coalition, City Walk.

Each agency will be assigned a floor in the four-building, four-story complex on Wahnish Way.

Available furniture includes mattresses, beds, dressers, and student desks.

Washington said the items were offered at the University’s most recent surplus property sales but went unsold.

FAMU reserved two floors in the complex for other nonprofits that may want the surplus furniture.

Agencies have until the close of business Friday, July 2.

If no nonprofits step forward to claim the furniture, the University will offer the unclaimed items to residents.

For more information call the Office of Property Records at 850-599-3678.

