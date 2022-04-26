FAMU Day of Giving raises more than $660,00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's annual Day of Giving "1887 Strikes" campaign raised more than $660,000, the school announced on Tuesday.

The fundraising campaign began on April 21 and continued for 1,887 minutes, ending on April 22 at 4:27 p.m.

The $660,000 raised was $200,000 more than the amount raised last year, according to FAMU. Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Siris Capital matched the amount raised with a dollar-to-dollar donation.

“We capitalized on his entire challenge match of $300,000. It made a real difference,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, who also pledged to match student donations, which increased by more than 88 percent over 2021. FAMU said that students alone raised $13,902.51.

Trustee Kimberly Moore also pledged to match student donations, while FAMU Foundation Board Member Marcelia Freeman has agreed to match every new gift dollar-for-dollar made during the Day of Giving, up to $100,000.

This was the third year since the annual Day of Giving was launched to encourage new donors to support students through FAMU Cares, FAMU National Alumni Association’s Save Our Students scholarships, colleges, and schools, FAMU Athletics, and other student success initiatives. So far, “1887 Strikes” has yielded more than $1.3 million.