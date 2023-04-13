FAMU Day at the Capitol looks at priorities for 2023-2024 school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University got their time to shine at the Capitol for FAMU Day. Students, administrators, and alumni visited the state legislature to get their chance to talk about priorities for the 2023-2024 school year.

FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson, said their top priority is asking for $15 million to support the university in their initiatives.

"Some of the things we've invested in already, providing services to enhance student outcomes in terms of graduation rates, retention rates. We already know that more of that will lead to better outcomes," said Dr. Robinson.

Other priorities include getting $20.4 million for the Chemical and Biological Research Laboratory Center. Also they want $13.5 million for renovations to Howard Hall, which is home to FAMU's ROTC program.