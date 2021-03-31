'FAMU Day At The Capitol' goes virtual April 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University Day at the Capitol will be a virtual affair this year.

As part of FAMUs Day at the Capitol, during the morning and early afternoon, Alumni Ambassadors will be contacting legislators to promote the University’s legislative priorities.

According to the press release, FAMU is seeking support for the University’s academic enhancements, the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, the Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station, as well as maintaining resources for the College of Pharmacy Peaden Education Center in Crestview and restoration of support for the Black Male College Explorers Program.

The main event will be held virtually 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature greetings from legislative leaders, including Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls; live remarks from alumni, Senator Bobby Powell and Rep. Ramon Alexander, member of the Leon County Legislative Delegation, Senator Loranne Ausley, and Senator Darryl Rouson, a member of the Black Legislative Caucus.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., will deliver the keynote address.

FAMU Day at the Capitol is an opportunity to remind legislators of the need for their financial support, Robinson said.

“This is a seminal moment in the history of Florida A&M University. Progress requires commitment,” Robinson said. “The Legislature’s fiscal commitment to FAMU is a laudable and necessary investment in Florida’s future, and we would be grateful for sustained legislative support.”

There will be an award presentation recognizing legislators, University staff and others who played key roles in several of the recent successful building projects on campus, including the Center for Access and Student Success (CASS) complex and the FAMU Towers.

The three-hour event will be streamed live on the FAMU Facebook page and at FAMUTube1887 on YouTube.