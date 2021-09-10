FAMU COVID testing site to close early Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In preparation for the first home football game, Florida A&M University will close its Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 testing site will close at 3 p.m.

The site will remained closed on Saturday for the 6 p.m. game against Fort Valley State University and normal operations will resume at 8 a.m. Monday.

To register for testing, visit http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/famu.

Since it opened on April 25, 2021, the site has performed more than 466,000 tests, according to the university.